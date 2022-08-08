According to Sport, Juventus have turned their attention to Memphis Depay as they look to sign an attacker.
Juventus were looking to bring in Alvaro Morata but failed to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the Spanish striker.
Sport believes that Juventus have now turned their attention on Memphis, who looks likely to leave Barcelona this summer.
Juventus are hoping that they can sign the striker for a small fee, and there are even reports that Memphis is in negotiations to terminate his contract in order to depart Barcelona on a free transfer.
Memphis has only one year left on his contract in Barcelona but the arrivals of Raphina and Robert Lewandowski have lowered the chance of playing time for the Oranje international.