Jesper Karlsson has completed his move from AZ Alkmaar to Serie A side Bologna.
AZ has reportedly received around €11.5 million for the winger, who has signed a five-year contract in Italy.
Karlsson arrived at AZ three years ago for €2.5 million from IF Elfsborg and he has since made 124 appearances, scoring 46 goals.
The Swedish international told the AZ website, “I’ve had three very good years at AZ. I would like to thank everyone at the club for their help, support, and good time. From my teammates over the years to the staff and everyone else in and around AZ. In addition, I would like to express my gratitude to the AZ fans for their enormous and continuous support. Now I am looking forward to a new challenge, where I will continue to develop in Italy and once again try to bring out the best in myself. I will continue to follow AZ in the future. This club will always be special to me.”
AZ will look to replace Karlsson from within as Ernest Poku, Ruben van Bommel, and Myron van Brederode can all fill in on the left wing.