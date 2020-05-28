Rick Karsdorp does not expect to be playing for Feyenoord again next season.
The right-back returned to Rotterdam in the summer on loan from AS Roma, but does not expect to sign for Feyenoord again next season.
He told NOS, “Of course I have put in a lot to come back here. I wanted to find the fun again and I certainly did, but to do this for another year is such a big difference.”
Karsdorp hopes for another chance at Roma, but the club did not contact him this season, “That could also be a signal that they are done with me. If Roma still likes me, I would go there for my chances. I left there with injuries. I did not do wrong in the duels I played there. “