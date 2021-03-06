AS Roma right-back Rick Karsdorp is set to be rewarded for his good form with a new contract.

The full-back has had a new lease of life in Italy this season with Karsdorp linked with an exit last summer, but he is now a key player in Rome.

Karsdorp has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and adding five assists.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Karsdorp is now set to be offered a new deal, which will extend his time with Roma until 2025. His current deal expires in the summer of 2022.




