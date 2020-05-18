Rick Karsdorp is hoping for another chance with AS Roma after returning from his loan spell with Feyenoord.
After being hampered by injuries and a lack of chances, Karsdorp was loaned to Feyenoord last summer.
Karsdorp feels he returned to some of his best form in Rotterdam. He told AD, “I wanted to play forty games here, I didn’t succeed, but that virus is of course something that nobody has ever taken into account. The level that I once reached as a player of Feyenoord, I wanted to approach that very close again. After the winter break I felt more and more like then.”
The defender will now return to Roma in the summer and he is hoping for another chance, “I still have two years left on my contract with Roma.
“We’ll see what happens this summer. I’d like to try my luck again. Italians live football in a completely different way. It’s always a matter of tactics. For a defender, almost nothing is more important than respecting their position.
“Sometimes we trained without a ball for hours. It’s all a bit more individualistic than in Netherlands.”