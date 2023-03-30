Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane thinks that Virgil van Dijk is the man that can keep Erling Haaland quiet.
This weekend, Liverpool and Manchester City go head to head with Haaland a doubt for the clash after picking up an injury.
However, there is still a chance that the Premier League top scorer could be back and looking to add to his 28 league goals so far this season.
Speaking to Stats Perform, Roy Keane tipped Dutchman Virgil van Dijk as the man that can keep Haaland out, “The number of goals is unbelievable for a player of his age. When you play at Man City, as a striker you know that you get opportunities to score. But then there is also someone like Van Dijk, who is a world-class player. If there’s anyone who can silence Haaland, it’s definitely him.”