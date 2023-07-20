AFC Bournemouth has officially confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar left-back Milos Kerkez.
Kerkez has been linked with Benfica and Lazio after a strong campaign but his future will lie in the English Premier League.
The Hungarian international has signed a “Long-term” contract with AFC Bournemouth. The fee for the 19-year-old is undisclosed but rumoured to be around €20 million.
AZ signed Kerkez from AC Milan In January last year and he made 33 appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring three times.
AZ have already signed David Møller Wolfe as a replacement and can use the funds to boost their squad. They have also lost Tijjani Reijnders and Sam Beukema this summer.