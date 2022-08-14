Vito van Crooy equaled the record for the quickest Eredivise goal but it was not enough for Sparta Rotterdam as they lost 3-2 to AZ Alkmaar.
After only eight seconds, Van Crooij gave the hosts the lead as he raced in on goal, rounded goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst and slotted the ball in. The linesman raised the offside flag but that was overturned by VAR.
AZ then took control and they had chances through Pantelis Hatzidiakos and Tijjani Reijnders which did not result in the equaliser. Just before the break, it was 1-1 as Vangelis Pavlidis netted from the penalty spot.
In the 57th minute a move started by Milos Kerkzen ended with Pavlidis setting up Dani de Wit to tap the ball into the net and give AZ the lead. That lead was short-lived as Van Crooij got his second with a nice lob after being played in by Jonathan De Guzman.
Kerkez quickly made it 3-2 for AZ with a nice finish and that proved to be the winning goal with Sparta unable to find an equaliser.
AZ makes it two wins from two and they will now face Gil Vicente in midweek. Sparta remains on one point.