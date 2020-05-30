Wim Kieft believes PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries should ignore attention from AC Milan.
Dumfries has been heavily linked with a move to Milan this summer after an excellent season for PSV.
However, writing in his De Telegraaf column, Wim Kieft has advised Dumfries to ignore that interest.
He wrote, “Although the interest of AC Milan would flatter everyone, PSV player and international Denzel Dumfries should not engage in such an uncertain Italian adventure. It seems like a nice challenge for him, but if Dumfries gets a little better on the ball, he can go to a larger and better managed European top club than AC Milan.”
Kieft is impressed by Dumfries development, “With his power, physicality and speed, he has qualities to play in the centre of the defence. Still, if he gets a little more comfortable on the ball, Dumfries can join many European top clubs as a right back. There they are shy of players of his calibre. With such a transfer he belies many critics, of which I was also one. “
Kieft believes new PSV boss Roger Schmidt is in for a tough job of moulding a team if Dumfries leaves, “Only Donyell Malen and Mohamed Ihattaren are good enough. It will be a chore for PSV to get a decent team up and running.”