Wim Kieft believes Cody Gakpo can make his case to start at the World Cup when PSV Eindhoven faces Arsenal in the Europa League next week.
PSV travels to London next Thursday for a Europa League clash which was previously canceled due to the Queen’s funeral.
Speaking to Veronica on Thursday, Wim Kieft said on Cody Gakpo, who has previously been linked with Arsenal, “He has special qualities. At the beginning of the season, with all the transfer troubles, he disappointed a bit in the big games. But he is also very young. It is a process to be able to peak in the big matches as well. He’s slowly coming back there. That’s why it will be so interesting to see how he will fare against Arsenal. Also with a view to the World Cup.”
Kieft believes Gakpo will have a chance to prove himself to Louis van Gaal, “Van Gaal will see how he holds up in these kinds of matches. There is still a spot available in midfield or in the front.”
Gakpo is almost certain to be in the World Cup squad but it remains to be seen whether he will be a starter. In recent games, Gakpo has been used in the number ten position.