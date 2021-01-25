Millwall FC have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old Dutchman started his career with Go Ahead Eagles and Groningen before moving to England with Birmingham City back in 2015. He has since gone on to make over 150 appearances for the Blues.
However, he has now signed for fellow Championship side Millwall on an 18-month contract.
Subject to clearance, Kieftenbeld could make his Millwall debut on Tuesday against Watford.