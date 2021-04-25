Ajax can almost call themselves Eredivisie champions after a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar made the title all but officially theirs.
PSV Eindhoven defeating Groningen on Saturday meant that Ajax was unable to officially seal the Eredivisie title with a victory against AZ. However, the hosts were still looking to put on a show for the returning fans in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
AZ needed the win in the race for second and it was the Alkmaar side that had the better chances in a goalless first-half. Teun Koopmeiners shot wide from the edge of the area, while Maarten Stekelenburg had to deny Albert Gudmundsson when he raced in on goal.
For Ajax, Lisandro Martinez and Edson Alvarez had chances from set pieces, but the closest they came was a Dusan Tadic free-kick that was well saved by Marco Bizot.
The second half got off to an open start with Bizot denying Tagliafico twice, while at the other end, Gudmundsson scuffed a chance in front of goal.
In the 65th minute, the deadlock was broken by Ajax with Tadic given time to put in a cross that found an unmarked Davy Klaaassen, who slotted the ball past Bizot from close range.
Ajax remained in control after the opener and should have scored more with Haller and substitute Brian Brobbey failing to find the net. In the 90th minute, Klaassen finally sealed the victory with a header from close range.
The win means Ajax are all but officially the champions of the Eredivisie. They are 12 points ahead of PSV with four games to go. Ajax also have a far superior goal difference. AZ Alkmaar are third and their chances of overtaking PSV takes a blow.