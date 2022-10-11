Davy Klaassen has admitted he is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Ajax so far this season.
With the World Cup coming up, Klaassen has had to settle for a back-up role so far under Alfred Schreuder.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Klaassen said, “He just chooses others, in whom he has more confidence. That is certainly possible, but I do not agree with his arguments. I definitely think I should play, but a player who is on the bench says that quite often of course. I am of course positive, but this is certainly not an ideal situation.”
Reflecting on last week’s 6-1 loss to Napoli, Klaassen added, “Everyone is quiet and grumpy after such a duel, you notice that from all the people here. We are angry with ourselves that we let ourselves be killed like that. Watching from the couch is extra sour, because you want to help but you can’t.”
On his place in the Netherlands squad, Klaassen said, “Van Gaal has said that I have to stay fit. He makes me work as hard as possible to be at my best with Orange. Even now that I am making fewer minutes, I have to make sure I am ready for the World Cup in Qatar.”