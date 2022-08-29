Sean Klaiber has left Ajax to rejoin Utrecht on a three-year deal.
Ajax paid Utrecht €4.25 million to sign the right-back in 2020 but injuries have restricted the 28-year-old in Amsterdam. Klaiber only made 22 appearances for Ajax.
With Devyne Rensch ahead of him in the pecking order, Ajax have allowed Klaiber to depart and he is back in Utrecht on a deal until the summer of 2025.
Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam told the club’s website, “Sean has fully recovered from his knee injury and is fully fit again. He is determined to be successful again and make his contribution to the team.”