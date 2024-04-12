Sparta Rotterdam have their first signing of the summer confirmed with Feyenoord U21 captain Mike Kleijn signing a four-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 19-year-old has been considered a top talent in the Feyenoord academy for years, but he has not been able to make his debut yet for the first team.
Kleijn had an expiring contract and has now decided to departed for Sparta Rotterdam, signing a four-year deal which begins in the summer.
The Netherlands U19 international is predominantly a midfielder but can also slot in at left-back.