Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is delighted with the arrival of Dutch winger Cody Gakpo.
Earlier this week, the Premier League giants welcomed Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in a €50 million deal. On Thursday, Klopp spoke at his press conference ahead of the game against Leicester City on Friday and a lot of questions were on his new Dutch winger.
Klopp said, “He is really a very good player. That’s why we were very interested in bringing him in and I’m really happy that it worked out.”
Virgil van Dijk did play a small role in the deal according to Klopp, “The negotiations were very fast. We didn’t need Virgil to convince him, but he likes to be involved in this kind of thing.”
On what position Gakpo will play, Klopp said, “He has played mostly from the left, but in a 4-2-3-1 formation he can play in all four positions.”
Liverpool fans may have to wait to see their new forward in action with Klopp pencilling in the FA Cup clash with Wolves on the 7th of January for his debut, “There may be a small chance that he can make minutes against Brentford, but I don’t think that will happen. There is still a lot of paperwork and there is a national holiday on January 1, but we wanted to take it easy anyway. He will probably make his debut against Wolves,”