Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the injury suffered by Ryan Gravenberch at the weekend.
The midfielder was stretchered off in the first half of the league cup win over Chelsea at the weekend with an ankle injury. It was feared that Gravenberch could be set for a lengthy spell out.
However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Gravenberch is only set for a short spell on the sidelines.
Klopp told his press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Southampton, “Gravenberch will not be there for the next two duels. He suffered an injury to his ligaments. Of course it’s a shame he can’t participate on Wednesday. But it could have been much worse.”
It means that Gravenberch could still be part of the upcoming Netherlands squad if selected by Ronald Koeman.