Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thinks that Virgil van Dijk is definitely the best central defender in the world.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In the run up to Liverpool’s clash with Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press and he was asked if his side’s better form is down to Virgil van Dijk’s return to fitness.
Klopp said, “We missed Joël Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konaté was not there yet. We had to find a solution and played with young central defenders. They did a great job and we were better at the end of the season. We still played the football we wanted at times. But of course, it depends on which players are on the field. And Van Dijk would help every team in the world. Thank God he’s with us!”
Klopp was asked if Van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world, and he responded, “Definitely.”
Liverpool is currently sitting second in the Premier League and they are top of their Champions League group.