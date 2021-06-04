According to L’Equipe, Marseille are interested in signing AS Roma winger Justin Kluivert this summer.
Kluivert spent last season on loan with RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga side have the option to make the winger’s signing permanent. However, it is unclear whether RB Leipzig wants to trigger the deal.
That would mean Kluivert returns to AS Roma this summer and his future in Italy is also up in the air. He seemed to have no chance of playing time in Serie A but the appointment of Jose Mourinho may change that.
Kluivert also has another option with L’Equipe reporting that Marseille are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to France this summer. The Ligue 1 side are keeping a close eye on Kluivert’s situation and could swoop later in the summer.