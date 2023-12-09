Justin Kluivert featured as Bournemouth hammered Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.
There was some confidence for Manchester United heading into the game after the win over Chelsea in midweek. Erik ten Hag was then named as the Premier League manager of the month.
Bournemouth had never won at Old Trafford but with Justin Kluivert in the starting eleven, they changed that in emphatic fashion.
Goals from Dominik Solanke, Philip Billing, and former Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi sealed a famous 3-0 win for the Cherries.
Kluivert played for 72 minutes while Donny van de Beek watched the defeat from the bench. The pressure will once again rise for Ten Hag, who remains under pressure despite the award won on Friday.