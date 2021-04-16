Patrick Kluivert has confirmed that he is set to leave his role as head of the youth academy at Barcelona.
The 44-year-old has held the position since 2019, but he is now set to be replaced by José Ramón Alexanko after the return of chairman Joan Laporta.
Speaking on the Podcast, Warming Up, which is presented by Humberto Tan, Kluivert confirmed his imminent departure, “I have yet to have a conversation, but I think it will be my last season as head of youth academy.
“Why? The president has worked with Alexanko and he would probably like to have him in that position. It is not 100 percent certain yet, but it looks like it will happen.”
Kluivert is disappointed with the decision, “It is a pity. You started something that you did well. But when I leave, I have had a lot of fun doing it. There will be another chance for me.”
The former striker is now hoping for a coaching role, “I notice that the coaching is starting to attract me again. I started coaching, then I went to the administrative side, which is also fantastic. But the field, the grass, that remains the most beautiful thing there is. I look at what the options are and I will make the best choice from that.”