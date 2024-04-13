AZ fight back to defeat RKC AZ Alkmaar defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-2 after battling back from ...

PSV set to seal Eredivisie tit... PSV Eindhoven have one hand on the Eredivisie title after ...

Excelsior ease to victory over... Excelsior eased their relegation worries with a comfortable 4-0 win ...

Kleijn departs Feyenoord for S... Sparta Rotterdam have their first signing of the summer confirmed ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Aston Villa linked with Dumfri... According to reports in Italy, Aston Villa are interested in ...

Newcastle United scouting Dutc... According to a report in England, Newcastle United have been ...