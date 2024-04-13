Justin Kluivert scored as Bournemouth drew 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday evening.
Manchester United’s chances of reaching the Champions League spots were slim before kick off and they needed a win to keep their hopes alive.
Erik ten Hag’s side fell behind after 16 minutes when Dominic Solanke made it 1-0 before Bruno Fernandes made it 1-1.
With 36 minutes gone, Kluivert restored Bournemouth’s lead after being allowed to dribble into the box before firing low past Andre Onana.
A Fernandes penalty made it 2-2 in the second half before Kluivert had to leave the pitch injured. Before the end, Bournemouth thought they had a penalty but it was overruled by VAR.
The draw means Manchester United are 7th and ten points off fourth place. Ten Hag can almost certainly forget a Champions League spot.