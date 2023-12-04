Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor has confirmed that Patrick Kluivert has departed his role as the club’s head coach.
The Dutchman was appointed in the summer and got off to a good start in Turkey. However, the club have now gone four games without a victory.
The 3-2 loss to struggling Samsunspor at the weekend has proved to be Kluivert’s final game as Adana Demirspor confirmed his surprise departure.
A statement on the club’s website read, “We have reached mutual agreement about the departure of our trainer, Patrick Kluivert. We would like to thank Kluivert and his staff for their contributions to our club and wish him success in the remainder of his career.”
Adana Demirspor are currently fifth in the Turkish Super Lig.