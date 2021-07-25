Justin Kluivert believes he has become a stronger player after leaving Ajax and does not regret his Amsterdam departure.
The 22-year-old completed a loan move to OGC Nice last week after being deemed surplus to requirements by new AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Kluivert said, “I am now further than when I left Ajax. My move abroad has made me a more complete footballer and a more mature person, one hundred percent sure. But everyone deals with it in their own way.”
Kluivert believes patience is key and points towards a Netherlands teammate as an example, “Look at Steven Bergwijn, for example, he is also having a hard time at Tottenham Hotspur, while we all know that he is one of our best wingers. That is abroad, that applies just as much to Italy as it does to England. Bergwijn is a great player who belongs in Orange, but such a difficult phase is part of it.
“We were in our comfort zone at PSV and at Ajax: you come from the youth, everything is fine, you are comfortable in your own skin. You have to look for that again abroad and that takes time, you have to respect that. That only makes it more beautiful when you achieve it. You have to be patient.”
Kluivert left Ajax for AS Roma in 2018 and he spent last season on loan with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He only made 19 Bundesliga appearances, scoring three times.