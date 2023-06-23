Bournemouth has announced the signing of Justin Kluivert from AS Roma on a five-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Premier League side is reportedly paying around €12 million to sign the winger from AS Roma, where he had no future.
Kluivert came through the Ajax academy before making the move to AS Roma back in 2018. Kluivert has been unable to hold down a place in Italy and has had loan spells with RB Leipzig, OGC Nice and most recently Valencia.
Kluivert helped Valencia stay in La Liga with seven goals and two assists in 29 games. He now continues his career in the Premier League.