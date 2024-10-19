Justin Kluivert provided a goal and an assist as Bournemouth defeated 10-man Arsenal 2-0.
Kluivert began the game on the bench for Bournemouth, while Arsenal were without Jurrien Timber. The big talking point of the first half was a red card for Arsenal defender William Saliba for a last-man challenge.
Bournemouth struggled to make the extra man count but Kluivert provided the spark of the bench.
In the 70th minute, Kluivert set up Ryan Christie for the opener before the Dutch international sealed the victory from the penalty spot. He celebrated by indicating he was expecting another child.
It is a boost for Kluivert, who made zero minutes for the national team during the international break.