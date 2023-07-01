Patrick Kluivert has been unveiled as the head coach of Turkish side Adana Demirspor.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 46-year-old has signed a two-year deal to take over at the side that finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season.
Since retiring, Kluivert has coached Jong Twente, Curaçao and Cameroon, while he has been an assistant with the Dutch national team and NEC Nijmegen. In recent years, Kluivert was the director of football at PSG and head of academy at Barcelona.
Kluivert will be coaching his side in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League and former AZ Alkmaar defender Jonas Svensson is part of his squad.