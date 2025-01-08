Patrick Kluivert has been officially named the new head coach of the Indonesian national team.
The 48-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the task of leading Indonesia to the 2028 World Cup.
It will be the third stint as an international coach for Kluivert, who has previously had two spells in charge of the Curacao national team.
Alex Pastoor and Denny Landzaat will assist Kluivert, whose first match will be in March against Australia in a World Cup qualifier.
Kluivert has a good squad at his disposal with Kevin Diks, Mees Hilgers, Calvin Verdonk, Maarten Paes and Thom Haye all available for selection.