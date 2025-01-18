Justin Kluivert scored three and assisted as Bournemouth hammered Newcastle United 4-1.
Kluivert is having an excellent season for Bournemouth and had already registered one hattrick earlier in the campaign.
Against a Newcastle side that featured Sven Botman, Kluivert was unstoppable as he scored twice in the first half with two clever low finishes. In the second half, he made it 3-1 with a great effort from distance before setting up Milos Kerkez to add a fourth.
Justin now has bragging rights over his father, Patrick Kluivert, who only scored once at St James Park during his spell with Newcastle United.