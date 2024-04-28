Justin Kluivert was amongst the scorers as Bournemouth defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on Sunday.
Justin Kluivert was in the starting eleven for Bournemouth, while Bart Verbruggen was restored to the Brighton goal.
Former Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi gave the hosts the lead in the first half, before Enes Unal, who spent time with NAC Breda and FC Twente, made it 2-0.
Kluivert then sealed the victory with a fine solos run and finish which was his seventh Premier League goal of the season.
Bournemouth are 10th in the Premier League while Brighton is 12th.
Kluivert is in good form these days and deserves to have a place in the squad because we need someone who plays well as a wing.
Dallinga scores today also with Toulouse.