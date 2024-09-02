Justin Kluivert has replaced Joey Veerman in the Netherlands squad after the PSV Eindhoven midfielder dropped out with injury.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Veerman scored in PSV Eindhoven’s 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday but has been forced to drop out of the squad with a minor injury.
Ronald Koeman has decided to call up Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert, who has a chance to add to the two caps he has previously earned. It is five years since Kluivert last played in Oranje but he has been impressing in the Premier League so far this season.
On Saturday, the Netherlands take on Bosnia and Herzegovina before a clash with Germany three days later.