Justin Kluivert scored the only goal of the game as Valencia defeated Osasuna 1-0 on Saturday evening.
Valencia went into the game second bottom in the La Liga table and were desperate for a victory.
Kluivert was in the starting eleven and the Dutchman was the hero for his side in the 74th minute. The ball came across to Kluivert in the box and he lashed it into the top corner.
The winger was then substituted but his side held on for a massive three points that moves them up to 16th.
Kluivert now has four goals in 18 league games for Valencia.