According to various reports, Justin Kluivert will join Valencia in a loan deal from AS Roma.
The winger seemed set for a move to Premier League side Fulham in recent days but he was denied a work permit, scuppering the deal.
AS Roma were keen to offload the Dutchman and he will now join Valencia on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to reports in Spain and Italy.
The 23-year-old will extend his contract with Roma and there will be an option to make the deal permanent, should Valencia wish to do so.
Kluivert will follow in the footsteps of his father as Patrick Kluivert spent a season with the Spanish side.