The KNVB has confirmed that Ajax and Feyenoord will finish De Klassieker on Wednesday at 14:00 BST.
The match was postponed on Sunday after Ajax fans threw fireworks on the pitch with their side 3-0 down to rivals Feyenoord. Around an hour had been played by that point.
Feyenoord did not want to finish the match and believed they should have been awarded the points, but the KNVB decided the game could be finished at 14:00 on Wednesday. That means that Ajax v Volendam will be moved as it was due to be played on Wednesday.
This has angered Ajax, who have announced that they may take legal action against the KNVB. In a statement, they said, “Ajax disapproves of the misconduct that led to the discontinuation of the Classic. Many football fans were victims of this. Due to national and international matches, the earliest possible time to play Ajax – Feyenoord from Ajax’s point of view is the first week of November. Then a cup round is played in which Ajax and Feyenoord do not participate. FC Volendam does.
“The competition and cup program is now being adjusted by the KNVB for four clubs due to the completion of an abandoned match. Not only the clubs, but also the supporters are victims of this. That is why Ajax is considering legal action.”
Volendam has also confirmed in a statement on their website that they are not happy, “FC Volendam has been surprised by the KNVB’s decision to cancel Ajax – FC Volendam. The club does not agree. In the coming hours, FC Volendam will investigate what the club’s rights are.”