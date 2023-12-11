The KNVB has officially confirmed the two nations that the Netherlands will face in their pre-Euro 2024 friendlies.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ronald Koeman’s final chance to prepare his squad for the European Championships comes in March when Oranje will play two friendlies.
The opponents will be Scotland and Germany, who are both also preparing for Euro 2024.
The match against the Scots will be played on the 22nd of March in the Netherlands but a venue has not yet been announced. Four days later, Oranje will travel to face Germany in Frankfurt.