The KNVB is ignoring calls for the season to be stopped early and wants the Eredivisie and Keuken Kampioen Divisie seasons to be resumed in mid-June.
Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar all voiced their opinion that the Eredivisie campaign should be ended early due to the corona virus outbreak.
However, on Tuesday the KNVB consulted with all Dutch professional clubs and maintained that the season should be completed. They are hoping that the season can be resumed by June 19th.
The KNVB are hoping that clubs can begin training again in mid-May and will give them a few weeks to get fit before resuming the campaign.
However, this will only happen if the Dutch government and RVIM give them the green light in May. If they do not have permission in May then the KNVB will move ahead with the idea of ending the season early.