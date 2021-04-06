The KNVB have confirmed that fans can attend games in the Netherlands again at the end of April.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
On the 23rd, 24th and 25th of April, Eredivisie games will take place once again in front of a limited number of fans. For example, 7,500 can attend the top of the table clash between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.
KNVB director Eric Gudde said in a statement, “We are in close contact with the cabinet about the return of the public to the stadiums and all the opportunities and possibilities that can speed up this process. After the Fieldlab experiments in three matches, this is a very nice, new step: for the first time we have spectators in the stands at all matches during a round of play.”
Supporters who want to watch the games must be able to prove that they do not have corona virus and submit a test certificate.