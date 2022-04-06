The KNVB have confirmed that Ronald Koeman will become the next Netherlands head coach starting from the 1st of January.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Louis van Gaal is leading the Netherlands to the World Cup in Qatar but he will step down at the end of the tournament. The KNVB wanted to have a replacement in place quickly and Koeman’s return has been confirmed.
Koeman was in charge of the Netherlands from 2018 to 2020 before he departed to take on the Barcelona job. However, after being sacked by the Catalan side earlier this season, he is now heading back to the Netherlands job.
Speaking to the KNVB website, Koeman said, “I am looking forward to the new collaboration. A little over a year and a half ago, I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction. My stay felt good, the results were good and the click with the internationals was good.”
Koeman has signed a contract until after the 2026 World Cup.