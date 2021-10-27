The first round of the KNVB Cup continued on Wednesday with a number of Eredivisie clubs in action. Below is a round-up of the results.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Amsterdamsche 1-2 Heerenveen
Heerenveen were given a big scare on Wednesday and needed two late goals to overcome amateur side Amsterdamsche.
Dalian Maatsen put the hosts in front and they frustrated Heerenveen until the 76th minute when Henk Veerman equalised. Filip Stevanovic then quickly put Heerenveen ahead to seal their place in the next round.
OSS’20 0-2 Twente
Twente are safely through to the next round after a win over amateur side OSS’20.
Ramiz Zerrouki was the hero for the Eredivisie side with both goals, including one excellent strike from distance.
GVVV 0-2 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam are struggling in the Eredivisie but they are safely into the next round at the expense of GVVV.
Henk Fraser’s side looked far from confident in a goalless first half but eventually, Mario Engels opened the scoring in the 59th minute. Vito van Crooij then settled the victory with two minutes to go.
Groningen 4-0 Helmond Sport
Youngsters Romano Postema and Daleho Irandust had starring roles as Groningen easily defeated Helmond Sport.
In the 19th minute, Irandust set up Postema, who cut inside before firing in the opening goal for the hosts. Two minutes later, Irandust made it 2-0 after being set up by Postema.
Postema netted his second of the game before the break with a convincing finish before Jorgen Strand Larsen wrapped up the victory with a header nine minutes into the second half.
VV Capelle 0-3 NEC Nijmegen
Elayis Tavzan continued his fine form with a brace as NEC Nijmegen reached the second round of the cup.
The winger opened the scoring after only four minutes before he added a second goal just before the break. In the second half, Ole Romeny sealed the simple victory.
Fortuna Sittard 3-0 Oss
George Cox netted twice as Fortuna Sittard eased into the second round.
Mats Seuntjens fired the Eredivisie side ahead after 29 minutes before English left-back Cox made it 2-0 ten minutes later. Cox then added the third early in the second half to seal the comfortable win.
Other results: Almere City 0-2 Go Ahead Eagles, Westlandia 2-5 Excelsior Maassluis, ADO’20 2-3 Barendrecht, Achilles Veen 4-0 GVV, Harkemase Boys 2-1 DOVO, IJsselmeervogels 0-3 Excelsior, De Treffers 2-2 Rijnsburgse Boys (De Treffers win 6-5 on penalties), Staphorst 0-3 Gemert