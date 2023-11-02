The KNVB Cup 1st round ended on Thursday with NEC Nijmegen and Cambuur booking their place in the second round.
NEC Nijmegen 5-3 Roda JC
NEC Nijmegen saw off a spirited Roda JC to reach the next round after a fantastic game.
After 24 minutes, four goals had already been scored with Sami Ouaissa putting the visitors in front before Rober, Magnus Mattsson and Bart van Rooij all scored to make it 3-1.
Roda JC fought back with Ouaissa getting another with an excellent strike before Matisse Didden equalised in the 42nd minute.
NEC eventually made it 4-3 in the 80th minute through Rober and Mees Hoedemakers then settled the victory.
Cambuur 4-1 MVV Maastricht
Cambuur came from behind to see off MVV Maastricht after a thrilling first half in Leeuwarden.
Rayan Buifrahi put the visitors in front after 18 minutes, but Cambuur then rallied as Sekou Sylla equalised before Milan Smit made it 2-1 with a penalty. Michael Breij added a third in the 40th minute before Roberts Uldrikis sealed an excellent first half comeback.
There were no further goals in the second half as Cambuur eased into the next round.
Other results: Top Oss 0-1 FC Eindhoven, SJC 1-2 Willem II