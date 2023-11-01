The KNVB Cup continued on Wednesday with two Eredivisie clubs exiting the competition at the hands of amateur sides.
HHC 2-0 Heracles Almelo
HHC recorded a historic victory as they defeated Heracles Almelo 2-0 to reach the second round of the KNVB Cup.
Heracles have been doing well since returning to the Eredivisie but they struggled against their amateur opponents. HHC took the lead through Matias Jones in the first half and then former Heracles midfielder Jesper Drost doubled the lead on 65 minutes.
Heracles had no response and they are now out of the cup.
Amsterdamsche 1-0 PEC Zwolle
PEC Zwolle were also dumped out of the competition by an amateur side as Amsterdamsche stunned the Eredivisie side.
PEC Zwolle dominated the game as would be expected but they could not put the ball in the net. It seemed the clash was heading for extra time but in the 86th minute, Wessel Been sealed a famous win for the hosts.
IJsselmeervogels 0-2 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam are safely through to the next round after a victory over their amateur opponents.
Camiel Neghli opened the scoring after 37 minutes but the hosts kept the game alive after that and came close to an equaliser. However, in the 88th minute, Charles-Andreas Brym sealed Sparta’s victory.
Other results: Katwijk 5-0 TEC VV, DEM 3-1 Hoogeveen, Rijnsburgse Boys 0-1 Groningen, Scheveningen 1-1 USV Heracles (3-4 on penalties), Sparta Nijkerk 0-1 Fortuna Sittard, Volendam 5-0 Eemdijk, Den Bosch 1-2 Excelsior (AET)