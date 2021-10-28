The KNVB Cup first round concluded on Thursday with the two final games. Below is a round-up of all the action.
Ajax Amateurs 0-5 Cambuur
Cambuur had no problem reaching the second round of the cup after a comfortable win over Ajax amateurs in Amsterdam.
Xamm Flemming’s own goal put Cambuur ahead in the 22nd minute and by half-time, Filip Krastev and Erik Schouten had added further goals for the visitors.
In the second half, Stefan Smal also netted an own goal to make it 4-0 before Nick Doodeman completed the rout.
RKC Waalwijk 3-0 Willem II
In the only all Eredivisie tie of the round, RKC Waalwijk eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Willem II.
Willem II have had a good start in the Eredivisie but they were no match for RKC Waalwijk, who took the lead in the 21st minute through Iliass Bel Hassani.
Finn Stokkers then put the hosts 2-0 in front before Said Bakari added a third with twenty minutes to go.