The KNVB Cup first round got underway on Tuesday with Utrecht, PEC Zwolle, and Heracles Almelo all in action. Below is a round-up of the results.
SteDoCo 0-5 Utrecht
There was no shock in Hoornaar as Utrecht eased to a comfortable win over amateur side SteDoCo.
The hosts play in the Derde divisie and they were no match for Utrecht, who went into the break 2-0 ahead after an own goal and a strike by winger Othman Boussaid. After the break, Adam Maher added the third before Moussa Sylla and Sander van de Streek wrapped up the win.
PEC Zwolle 4-1 De Graafschap
PEC Zwolle may be bottom of the Eredivisie but they are safely into the second round of the cup after seeing off De Graafschap.
It took until the 42nd minute for Yuta Nakayama to break the deadlock for the Eredivisie side with a header.
Seven minutes into the second half, Mustafa Saymak added a second before Dean Huiberts quickly put the hosts out of sight. Joey Konings did pull one back from the penalty spot, but substitute Leandro Fernandes made it 4-1 in injury time.
ASWH 1-3 Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo avoided embarrassment with two late goals helping them see off the amateur side ASWH.
Rai Vloet did put the Eredivisie side in front but the hosts equalised in the 56th minute through Luuk Admiraal.
The game was heading for extra time before Peter Hoeve scored an unfortunate own goal to put Heracles ahead. Vloet then added a third in injury time.
Other results: DVS’33 2-1 FC Eindhoven, Sparta Nijkerk 0-2 ADO Den Haag, Spakenburg 3-0 Dordrecht, Volendam 0-3 Emmen, ACV 0-3 MVV, Roda JC 2-1 Den Bosch, Kozakken Boys 1-2 Telstar, NAC 1-1 VVV (NAC win 4-2 on penalties)