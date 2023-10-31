The first round of the KNVB Cup got underway on Tuesday with several Eredivisie clubs in action.
Groene Star 0-1 Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem left it late to see off amateur side Groene Star.
Philip Cocu’s side have struggled for goals this season and the same issue was apparent on Tuesday. Chances came and went for the Eredivisie side before Alois Oroz eventually won it in the 83rd minute.
Heerenveen 5-1 VVV Venlo
Heerenveen had no trouble in defeating Keuken Kampioen Divisie opponents VVV Venlo thanks to Pelle van Amersfoort.
The tall attacking midfielder netted a first half hattrick to set Heerenveen on their way to a comfortable night in the Abe Lenstra Stadion. Espen van Ee made it 4-0 before Soulaiman Allouch pulled one back.
Young Norwegian forward Daniel Karlsbakk made it 5-1 before the end to book a confidence-boosting win for Kees van Wonderen’s side.
Koninklijke 1-4 Go Ahead Eagles AET
Go Ahead Eagles needed extra-time to eventually see off their amateur opponents.
Flying high in the Eredivisie, Go Ahead struggled initially and the hosts took the lead in the 86th minute through Yassine Bouchnafa. However, Gerrit Nauber scored in the last minute to force extra-time.
Goals from Oliver Edvardsen, Sylla Sow and Thibo Baeten then sealed the Deventer side’s passage into the second round. They were helped by a red card for Xander van den Berg in the 99th minute.
Utrecht 3-2 RKC Waalwijk
Utrecht are safely through to the next round after a slender 3-2 win over RKC.
The hosts had command of the all-Eredivisie tie in the first half as an excellent volley from Oscar Fraulo made it 1-0 after only nine minutes. Mike van der Hoorn and an Eric Lidberg penalty made it 3-0 before Chris Lokesa pulled one back.
Six minutes into the second half, Lokesa got another and it appeared the visitors were heading for a comeback. However, Utrecht stayed strong to progress.
Other results: OJC 1-8 Almere City, GVVV 1-0 Telstar, Spakenburg 3-1 Helmond Sport, Quick Boys 1-0 NAC Breda, FC Lisse 1-3 Dordrecht, Noordwijk 0-1 ADO Den Haag, De Graafschap 2-0 Emmen, De Treffers 4-0 UCA