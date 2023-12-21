USV Hercules caused history on Thursday by being the first-ever amateur side to knock Ajax out of the KNVB Cup. The 4th tier side won 3-2 in Utrecht.
The game had to be played in Utrecht’s Galgenwaard stadion due to Hercules Sportpark Voordorp not being suitable for the match. Ajax treated their opponents with some respect as Jorrel Hato, Chuba Akpom, Kenneth Taylor, and other key first-team players all started. John van ‘t Schip was still missing as he was in Australia for his son’s wedding.
After 15 minutes, Hercules had the lead as Jordi Paulina set up Tim Pieters to score and stun Ajax.
The goal did not stun Ajax into action and before the break, they failed to create any clear cut chances. That led to a triple change at the break with Ar’Jany Martha, Brian Brobbey and Benjamin Tahirovic all coming on.
Hercules had the better chances early in the second half and in the 66th minutes, Pieters doubled the lead with an excellent strike from outside the box.
The hosts then missed a massive chance to make it 3-0 before Brian Brobbey pulled one back in the 83rd minute. Chuba Akpom then appeared to save Ajax when he made it 2-2 with a tap-in after 89 minutes.
However, in the 93rd minute, Mats Grotenbreg finished well after a free kick was put back into his path and Hercules took a shocking victory.
Hercules moves on but for Ajax, it is one of the most embarrassing results in the club’s history.