AZ Alkmaar are the final side to book their place in the KNVB Cup semi-finals after a hard fought 3-1 win over Quick Boys.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The opponents for AZ had a reputation for giant killing in the cup and they certainly made things hard on the night.
Jayden Addis had given AZ the lead in the 33rd minute but an excellent team move shortly afterwards, led to Patrick Brouwer slotting in an equaliser.
AZ then missed a number of chances before a foul on Mayckel Lahdo in the 57th minute led to Troy Parrott making it 2-1 with a penalty. Kees Smit would then round off the win in the 96th minute.
AZ progresses to the last four alongside PSV, Heracles and Go Ahead Eagles.