AZ Alkmaar booked their place in the KNVB Cup final after a penalty shootout win over Heracles Almelo.
With Go Ahead Eagles defeating PSV on Wednesday, both Heracles Almelo and AZ would have sensed an opportunity to lift the trophy.
Jan Zamburek hit the post for Heracles in the third minute before Ernest Poku gave AZ the lead after good work by Mayckel Lahdo. Five minutes later, Damon Mirani headed in an equaliser.
A fine strike by Lahdo made it 2-1 for AZ before the half hour mark and Peer Koopmeiners hit the post as the visitors threatened to run away with the game.
However, AZ failed to kill the game in the second half and a massive error from Kristijan Belic gifted Suf Podgoreanu an equaliser. The game then headed to extra time and penalties as the sides could not be separated.
It seemed Heracles were heading for the final but Ivan Mesik missed what would have been the winning spot kick. Lahdo put AZ in front before Bryan Limbombe missed to send AZ through.
AZ will now face Go Ahead Eagles in the final.