Feyenoord are out of the KNVB Cup after a defeat to FC Twente, but Ajax and PSV Eindhoven eased through. Below is a round-up of all Wednesday’s second-round action.
FC Twente 2-1 Feyenoord (AET)
Feyenoord have crashed out in the second round after an extra time defeat to FC Twente in Enschede.
Cyriel Dessers gave Feyenoord the lead in the first half but Giovanni Troupee forced extra time after an error from Justin Bijlow.
In the 114th minute, Manfred Ugalde sealed the victory for FC Twente, who progress into the third round.
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Fortuna Sittard
PSV Eindhoven had no trouble reaching the next round after a comfortable victory against Fortuna Sittard.
Ritsu Doan scored in both halves of the clash to send PSV through and just before the end, Ritchard Ledezma was given his first minutes since recovering from a lengthy injury.
Ajax 4-0 Barendrecht
A youthful Ajax side had no problems defeating amateur side Barendrecht in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Kenneth Taylor, Danilo, Victor Jensen and Mohammed Daramy were all in the starting eleven for Ajax. Taylor opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Danilo quickly added a second from the penalty spot.
Danilo made it 3-0 four minutes into the second half as Ajax gave a chance to a number of youngsters. Youri Regeer, Naci Unuvar, Amourricho van Axel-Dongen and Kristian Hlynsson all appeared. The latter scored the final goal of the evening just before the end.
AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Heracles Almelo
AZ Alkmaar are also through to the third round after a 4-1 victory against Heracles.
Vangelis Pavlidis made it 1-0 in the second minute before Jesper Karlsson doubled the lead. Bilal Basacikoglu pulled one back before the break as Heracles showed signs of life.
In the second half, Karlsson added a third before Yusuf Barasi score his first goal for the first team to wrap up the win. There was also a first team debut for Peer Koopmeiners.
Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam
Vitesse Arnhem came from behind to book their place in the third round against struggling Sparta Rotterdam.
Vito van Crooij did give the visitors a shock lead before a Nicolai Baden Frederiksen double turned the game around for the hosts.
Other results: Harkemase Boys 0-5 RKC Waalwijk, Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 Roda JC, Excelsior 2-4 Groningen (AET)