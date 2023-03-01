Santiago Gimenez scored the only goal of the game as Feyenoord defeated Heerenveen 1-0 in the KNVB Cup quarter-finals.
Heerenveen were dealt a blow hours before kick-off as Thom Haye was not fit enough to play. For Feyenoord, Gernot Trauner remained on the bench as he is not deemed ready to start yet.
The hosts tested Timon Wellenreuther through Sydney van Hooijdonk early on, while Rami Al Hajj also went close. For Feyenoord, David Hancko headed a corner onto the roof of the net.
The best chance of the first half fell to Heerenveen when Orkun Kokcu lost the ball and Van Hooijdonk had the opportunity to shoot from close range. However, the striker’s effort went into the side netting.
Giménez and Kökçü went close early in the second half for Feyenoord but Heerenveen then created the better chances again. Al Hajj had a shot blocked by Hartman and Ché Nunnely had a volley saved. Heerenveen shouted for a penalty when substitute Neraysho Kasanwirjo brought Osama Sahraoui to the ground but their appeals were waved away.
In the 80th minute, Feyenoord took the lead as a nice team move ended with Danilo setting up Gimenez to calmly finish.
Heerenveen failed to respond and Feyenoord joins Spakenburg in the last four.