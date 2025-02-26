Go Ahead Eagles have reached the KNVB Cup final after a shock 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.
PSV controlled the game from the start but two goals within two minutes stunned the hosts.
Firstly, Gerrit Nauber headed in a corner after 25 minutes before Victor Edvardsen netted from a swift counter to make it 2-0. The home crowd was stunned.
Ismael Saibari and Noa Lang appeared from the bench and PSV went looking for a way back. Before the hour, Nauber handled in the box and Ivan Peresic made it 2-1 from the spot.
PSV laid siege to the visitors goal but they managed to hold on with Saibari having an effort cleared off the line. Lucas Pérez made his debut before the end but the veteran could not prevent the surprise defeat.
Go Ahead Eagles go into their second ever KNVB Cup final with Heracles or AZ Alkmaar the opponent.